A group of Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Washington in late September over China’s support for Tehran in the war. The signatories, among them military veterans, cited a September report by The Wall Street Journal arguing that the provision of satellite imagery by Chinese companies had helped Iran launch an attack on an air base in Jordan in July that killed three American soldiers.

Since May of this year, the State Department has sanctioned four China-based entities “for providing satellite imagery that enables Iran to conduct military attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East.” President Trump, for his part, has repeatedly sought to downplay and normalize the threat Beijing poses in recent months. “I think he’s behaved quite reasonably,” Trump said of Xi on September 13. “When they say China is spying on us, I say, ‘You’re right, and we’re spying on them, too.’”

Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington and the United Nations General Assembly, held during the same week in late September, illustrated two competing visions of contemporary international politics. On the one hand, the speeches at the United Nations generated little discussion. Instead, they highlighted an institution struggling to remain relevant despite leadership and funding problems, and a Security Council paralyzed by the veto power of members who are also frequent critics and violators of international law.

Xi’s visit overshadowed the General Assembly and made clear that the world’s two leading powers preferred a world without rules, characterized by ad hoc arrangements, negotiations, and short-term favors outside international organizations. Xi Jinping had not visited the United States since the Obama administration, more than ten years ago, and Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet for him, traveling to Maryland to welcome him.

Xi achieved his objective from the moment he landed. The visit was designed to slight the United Nations: Xi did not participate in the General Assembly because he does not consider himself the representative of a nation equal to all others, a founding principle of the United Nations. Trump’s carefully orchestrated reception also allowed China to project a position of parity it has not achieved economically or militarily.

The Trump administration allowed China to stage a summit between false equals. It is worth noting that Trump did not receive the same treatment or welcome when he visited Beijing in May. Xi did not travel to the tarmac; instead, he sent his vice president, Han Zheng, to greet him. Trump broke with 60 years of protocol: In the United States, presidents typically receive foreign leaders at the White House. A few exceptions are: Barack Obama’s reception of Pope Francis in 2015, John F. Kennedy’s welcome of British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1962, and Dwight Eisenhower’s reception of Nikita Khrushchev in 1959.

Perhaps with the exception of Trump, no one interpreted the reception and red carpet as respect, but as deference and submission. Protocol itself became a victory for China, making clear that, in the United States, the communist dictatorship deserved special treatment and stood above every ally. Of course, breaking diplomatic conventions to please Xi Jinping did not yield concessions or any substantive agreement on the most contentious issues in the bilateral relationship, except perhaps the brief extension, until January 2027, of the trade truce agreed upon earlier in the year.

The major issue absent from the visit was Taiwan, and American policy to prevent an attack on the island for 75 years is now less credible than ever. Xi Jinping’s insistence that reunification with the island is a “historical inevitability” contrasts with Trump’s indifference and the strategic ambiguity that have prevailed in U.S. policy for decades.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump explained his view of the issue: “When you look at the odds, China is a very, very powerful and large country. That is a very small island. It is 59 miles away. We are 9,500 miles away. I’m not looking to have somebody become independent and then have us travel 9,500 miles to fight a war.” Trump has also complained that Taiwan “stole” America’s semiconductor industry, while pausing $14 billion in arms sales to the island’s government.

Trump’s genuflections, of course, were never going to lead him to use the visit to challenge China over its actions against Taiwan’s independence, its violations of territorial waters in Southeast Asia, its military and intelligence assistance to Iran and Russia in their respective wars, or its purchases of Iranian oil. Trump’s deference toward the dictator is comparable only to the welcome he extended to Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025, and it stands in stark contrast to the mistreatment and constant threats directed at America’s historic allies.

Trump’s foreign policy has always been inconsistent and erratic, but its most glaring contradiction is his current cordiality toward China, given the trade war and rivalry he promoted during his first administration. During his 2016 campaign, for example, he accused the Chinese of “raping” the United States.

The embarrassing encounter comes at a time when Trump’s approval rating is at its lowest point, in the low 30s; the war in Iran is driving up fuel and food prices; and ammunition shortages are becoming increasingly evident, with some estimates suggesting that two-thirds of stockpiles have been depleted since the war in the Middle East began. The three main aircraft carriers remain in the Middle East, diverting resources and attention away from Southeast Asia, where China continues to violate its neighbors’ borders.

When Xi referred to the “Thucydides Trap” during his speech at the White House (a concept used in international relations to warn of the threat to peace posed when a declining power begins to be displaced by an emerging one), Trump probably failed to recognize that Xi already sees the United States as a decadent power.

While Trump insults and threatens Mexico, Canada, and Europe, Xi attends summits to form new blocs of allied countries and promotes partnerships with the Global South. He recently warned that “the Global South is gaining strength, and the trend toward a multipolar world is unstoppable.” China has moved to fill the gaps and capitalize on the affronts the Trump administration has sought to inflict on the world. Xi Jinping arrived in Washington after a tour of Central Asia and Southeast Asia, seeking to portray China as a promoter of regional agreements and the leader of a new world order that offers greater stability and predictability than the United States. He has repeatedly criticized what he describes as America’s “hegemonic” approach to the world.

The concessions Trump has granted Xi Jinping do not mean that China and its leadership are free of challenges. Despite the secrecy and manipulation characteristic of the communist system, it is known that the economy is struggling, that the country depends on exports, that youth unemployment is rising, and that purges within the Communist Party continue. Next year, the Communist Party will hold its congress, which convenes every five years to determine the party’s leadership and direction. Xi is therefore likely seeking stability and hoping to postpone any crisis until after the congress.

To pursue this fragile truce, China has proposed defining its new relationship with the United States under the slogan “Strategic Stability” and has kept tariffs under control, against a backdrop of weak domestic consumption and an economy dependent on public investment and exports.

The tariffs Trump imposed in 2025, which reached as high as 145%, demonstrated that Beijing was not defenseless and could retaliate by restricting exports of rare earths and critical minerals essential to the technology industry that currently drives the U.S. economy. Trump backed down when it became clear that the United States could not replace China in manufacturing new energy technologies. China accounts for approximately 80% of global battery production, 75% of wind turbine production, and nearly three-quarters of electric vehicle production last year.

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder recently described China’s main disadvantage in dealing with the Trump administration as follows: “(Xi) is playing a generational game against a man who thinks in terms of front pages. And this disconnect in their time horizons is, in itself, a form of advantage.” A July Pew Research Center poll found that public opinion in 27 of the 36 countries surveyed was already more favorable toward China than toward the United States. For the first time in about two decades of Pew polling, China's median favorability rating (46%) exceeded that of the United States (36%).

While the United States threatens its allies, China presents itself as a predictable power that does not start wars in the Middle East without provocation or sponsor dictatorships in Latin America to extract oil.