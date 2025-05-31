In September 2024, the ruling Morena party approved a constitutional reform designed to assert control over and weaken the judiciary. It marks the most profound and damaging political shift in Mexico in decades. Defying international standards and democratic best practices, Mexico will become the only country in the world where all judges are elected by popular vote. The reform will overhaul the entire judiciary in two phases: the first half will be replaced in the upcoming June 1st election, which will fill 881 positions, including electoral judges and Supreme Court justices. The remaining positions will be filled in a second election scheduled for 2027.

The reform never came as a result of a diagnosis of what was insufficient or could be improved in the past system. The reform was ratified in an environment of constant legal and rhetorical attacks against judges. Former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) was always open about his intentions and opinions about the judiciary: "The corrupt judges are they going to continue defending foreign companies that come to loot, rob and affect the economy of Mexicans?” The Supreme Court presented a major obstacle during his administration, striking down several of AMLO’s flagship initiatives, including a constitutional reform that would have placed public security entirely under military control and an energy reform aimed at eliminating private investment in the sector.

Faced with these setbacks, the ruling party concluded that an independent court was incompatible with its political agenda. The judicial overhaul was never intended to address corruption or nepotism within the judiciary. From the beginning, its purpose was political control, not institutional strengthening. Yet even critics and opposition figures inadvertently lent legitimacy to the effort by repeating the claim that some form of reform was needed.

It is this background that today judges have complained about the problem of carrying out a campaign after years of hostility and false accusations. Despite government propaganda of democratizing the judiciary, the reform is not designed to empower citizens to elect judges. Instead, candidate lists were pre-approved by committees controlled by the ruling Morena party, operating without transparency or clear guidelines. These committees, responsible for verifying candidate eligibility and preparing final lists, were deliberately designed to fail. Their chaotic structure and apparent incompetence provided the party with an opportunity to quietly insert preferred candidates, underscoring that the reform's true objective was obscurity rather than openness.

Alongside the federal process, 19 states will also hold local judicial elections to elect approximately 1,800 other openings. These procedures will be just as chaotic and compromised as the federal one. In several states, local and party officials are competing for judicial posts, raising serious concerns about conflicts of interest. In some cases, local authorities failed to even compile the required lists of candidates, leaving voters with no options on the ballot. In states like Durango, selection committees approved only one candidate per vacancy, essentially preselecting most judges before the election even took place.

There is a prevalent consensus that the judicial elections cannot yield fair results. At least eight states have complaints about a lack of sufficient funding to organize the election, and the 60 newly created electoral districts were made hastily and appear intentionally designed to favor localities where Morena holds a political advantage, suggesting possible gerrymandering. Moreover, for the first time, these elections will deviate from democratic standards established during Mexico’s political transition: votes will no longer be counted directly at polling stations under citizen supervision.

Additionally, the complexity of the ballots will likely discourage voter participation. For instance, just for choosing the most relevant position, Supreme Court justices, citizens will be required to select from a list of 64 candidates. Voters will handle at least six federal ballots, with additional ones depending on their state of residence; in Mexico City, for example, voters will receive as many as nine ballots, blocking an independent and informed vote.

Furthermore, and as it was expected, organized crime has already become embroiled in the process. Some 26 candidateshave been accused of ties with criminal networks, but the formerly independent but now also captured National Electoral Institute claimed that, given that the ballots are already printed, it is too late to remove from the election those candidates accused of ties with organized crime.

A country with no independent judiciary makes the party more able to subdue opposition and impose its will, but slashes capacity in everything else. The partisan calculation disregards the tradeoff that destroying institutions to amass partisan power makes the government weaker, as it lacks the institutional clout and expertise for conducting, for example, international negotiations, diplomacy, and resolving trade disputes.

The judicial reform carries significant economic implications for Latin America’s second-largest economy. Undermining judicial independence violates key international commitments, such as Chapter 29 of the USMCA, which mandates impartial tribunals for dispute resolution. The negative impact on economic stability and foreign investment is already evident. Moody’s recently warned that "the judicial overhaul will erode checks and balances, risking undermining Mexico's economic and fiscal strength," subsequently downgrading Mexico’s credit outlook from stable to negative.

Starting in June, no one in Mexico will have the right to due process or the assurance that an impartial tribunal will resolve their claims. For the few professional judges who remain in their positions, a new sword of Damocles will hang over them in the form of the new disciplinary tribunal, which threatens punishments for any deviations from party directives. Before the reform, a Federal Judiciary Council oversaw the discipline, promotion, and dismissal of federal judges. Now, punitive actions against judicial officials will be handled by a new Discipline Tribunal that will have extensive authority, including the power to suspend judges and initiate criminal charges, all without the possibility of appeal. By centralizing disciplinary powers and eliminating recourse for sanctioned judges, this tribunal will considerably influence judicial decision-making, ensuring conformity to party directives.

Yet the uncertainty that the new political arrangement will create goes beyond investments and businesses. There will be fewer rules and protections for families regarding their patrimony, no certainty for victims of crime that criminals will be sentenced, and employees will be less protected against their employers. The calamity in the judiciary will spread to a governability crisis, every dispute will be sent to a realm of arbitrariness, luck, frail negotiations, and corruption, with the inevitable and corresponding degeneration of people taking justice into their own hands.

The reform violates international judicial precedents and standards, particularly of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which has defended the impartiality and independence of judges and expressed concerns about the “lack of due process guarantees” in the disciplinary system. But complaining about the election’s disorganization misses the point. The confusion and unpredictability were intentional, necessary elements to facilitate a political takeover. A fair and transparent process would have prevented the party from capturing the judiciary.

This was never about a genuine popular election of judges; rather, the party deliberately designed and managed the process behind opaque rules that ensured dysfunction. The chaos was not accidental but strategic. Far from being a flawed reform plagued by shortcomings, the initiative will achieve its true objective, party control. Critics who argue the reform lacked a thorough, technical diagnosis misunderstand its purpose: it was never meant to improve the judiciary but rather to subordinate it politically.

Although framed as progress, this political change will hurt Mexico while consolidating the ruling party’s dominance. Fraud requires a language packaging: the label “reform” suggests initial diagnosis and improvement. Yet scams make the victims believe they are earning something that is being stolen, and their success lies in making the victims feel empowered in their disenfranchisement.