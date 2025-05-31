A Method to the Madness: Thoughts on Foreign Affairs

A Method to the Madness: Thoughts on Foreign Affairs

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anna bramfeld's avatar
anna bramfeld
May 31, 2025

This has so much important information that was left out of a piece I heard on NPR. It’s kind of dispiriting though.

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Terence Hughes's avatar
Terence Hughes
Jun 1, 2025

The Morena party is extremely popular here. Left leaning, it’s promised citizens a better life through economic growth at the hands of the party. The middle to lower classes value its largesse. They see Claudia Sheinbaum as a strong leader who has stood up to American bullying and threats. I’m betting on Morena to get what it wants.

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