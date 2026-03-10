SUMMARY: Mexico's new stance against organized crime is a result of external pressure rather than a genuine national commitment or belief, and that distinction is not trivial. Because the shift is not authentically owned, it cannot be fully effective; it lacks the internal political motivation that sustains real strategy.



Compounding this, Morena's catchphrase "hugs not bullets" was never merely a call for impunity. More seriously, it was a signal to neglect the institutions of the security sphere. Those are precisely the institutions the government now needs and does not have, which is why the security shift will likely remain narrow and reactive.



Tactical successes, such as high-profile kingpin arrests, may demonstrate operational ability, but they carry a less flattering implication: they can also signal institutional weakness. What is required to execute a headline arrest differs from the sustained, technical work needed to dismantle criminal networks. After years of ideologically driven approaches to organized crime, cartels have learned to read these contradictions and will exploit them.

Morena’s repeated adoption of the “hugs, not bullets” approach to organized crime was more than just rhetoric. It became an actual public policy with real consequences, enabling criminal organizations to grow and strengthen their power throughout the six-year administration.

The Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) grew rapidly over the past decade, not only because of its extreme violence and diversification into multiple illicit markets, but also because the federal government largely avoided sustained and direct efforts to dismantle or structurally weaken it. Reduced security budgets and the failure to strengthen civilian law enforcement and justice institutions intensified the problem. The amplified responsibilities given to the armed forces increasingly filled the gaps left by weakened police, prosecutorial, and judicial bodies.

The killing of the CJNG leader on February 22 revealed internal contradictions within the ruling party and highlights a broader confusion: the Mexican government now faces increasing pressure from the United States to adopt a more confrontational approach against cartels, but this pressure conflicts with Morena’s core ideological commitments and previous policies. For years, the decision not to directly confront criminal organizations also meant neglecting the development of strong public security institutions.

Today, as the government moves to respond more forcefully to satisfy US demands, it lacks the necessary civilian police capacity, prosecutors, judges, and prison infrastructure to handle the expected wave of violence that follows a direct challenge to entrenched cartels enhanced by years of near total impunity.

The federal government is walking a delicate line. While it seeks to comply with Washington, it tries to remain faithful to the party’s ideological base. The recent security operation was tactically successful, but it remains unclear how deeply the cartel’s command structure and financial networks have been disrupted. That second phase, dismantling operational, logistical, and financial capabilities, is far more complex and institutionally demanding.

It also requires credible institutions and coordinated policies capable of containing retaliatory violence against security forces and public officials. After years of underinvestment and ideological approaches to organized crime, it is unclear whether the government is both willing and able to sustain such an effort. With the upcoming World Cup increasing Mexico’s global visibility, the risk of high-profile retaliation by a cartel historically known for targeting public officials adds another layer of concern. Ultimately, the shift in strategy is driven more by external pressure from the United States than by an internally designed institutional reform, and that will show in contradictory policies, because this new approach is unfolding within a state apparatus that remains underfunded, underprepared, and structurally inconsistent with a long-term confrontation strategy.