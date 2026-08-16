No one really knows what the Bukele model is. Partly because it is not a model at all, but a collection of short phrases, improvisations, impulses, and lots of photographs. Perhaps it is meant to be that way. Sometimes it is better for things to remain hard to define, so they can be put to whatever use is convenient.

Its appeal lies not only in its supposed effectiveness (though one could just as easily say it works because no one knows what is being measured), but also in the idea that it can be replicated. With a little courage and daring to suspend constitutional guarantees, it can be exported. “Everything we did at CECOT (the Terrorism Confinement Center) will be replicated in a Costa Rican version,” Bukele recently said alongside President Rodrigo Chaves. Chile’s Jose Antonio Kast has also sought Bukele’s advice. He visited CECOT and asked for his “cooperation” to “improve” his country’s prison.

Simplicity Is the Point

Its simplicity is part of the model’s appeal. It barely needs explaining; a few words will do: “prisons,” “locked up,” and “iron fist.” The details of organized crime, the maze of prevention, and the complexities of public policy can all be brushed aside by embracing the sense of haste the “model” demands. It works at the ballot box because it is sold as responsibility and daring. It appeals to societies battered and exhausted by violence, where the presumption of innocence can look like a privilege reserved for countries with time to spare. Keiko Fujimori captured the logic neatly during her campaign: “President Nayib Bukele built prisons in eight months, and here we have to do it a little faster.”

Latin America’s new versions of tough on crime (mano dura) can be described badly and in haste because, above all, urgency is what gives them meaning. That is why the “model” attempts to portray people who are arrested as looking almost alike. This is why tattoos receive so much emphasis: making distinctions beyond them would take time, and time does not exist once a state of emergency has been declared. Who a person actually is becomes secondary. Tattoos are used less to identify people than to avoid having to identify them at all. Distinctions are luxuries.

Far From View, Far From the Law

The geography of these projects matters too. Where these places are imagined is no accident: they are proposed in the jungle, far from everything, including, of course, the law. During the campaign in Colombia, when Abelardo de la Espriella defended his plan for ten megaprisons, he was always explicit: “I am going to build prisons in the middle of nowhere, where not even a signal can get through.” The line matters because the language of rights starts to sound misplaced where there is “not even a signal.” That is why the prisons must be “out there,” where no one can or wants to see them. Imagining megaprisons at a distance makes it possible to divide the state into zones with different degrees of discretion. It allows rights to fade with distance.

It is no coincidence that these governments have found a natural partner in the Trump administration and its “solutions” to organized crime. At bottom, the logic is similar to blowing up boats in the middle of the ocean. As in the jungle, try explaining clearly which legal regime applies in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. Out there, more is permissible.

The Choreography of Order

Abelardo de la Espriella probably knows that prisons will not solve Colombia’s violence crisis or the recent attacks by dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) or the National Liberation Army (ELN). He may not even focus much on building them. But his promise of punishment was the most compelling offer the political system made during the election. Imprisonment looks proactive, even responsible, but it conceals an admission of weakness. The flip side of the promise is that the state cannot prevent or investigate crime, much less talk seriously about rehabilitation.

Neither de la Espriella in Colombia, Noboa in Ecuador, Asfura in Honduras, nor Fujimori in Peru really knows what the Bukele model is. But that hardly matters, because it is not a blueprint to follow. It is a defense mechanism and an electoral technique, easy to adopt because it demands photographs more than results. No one truly cares how the prisons work. What matters is that gang members are visibly subdued (provided they all look roughly alike) and that no effort at distinction is required. The photographs work because the inmates are subdued and kneeling, but also because they all look almost the same. This creates an impression of order that is false, but effective. What matters is the choreography.

Islands of Exception

The iron fist is almost always a symptom of weakness. But it reveals something about both those who propose it and those who support it: a particular way of understanding the state and crime. Both sides assume the state is weak and therefore accept its fragmentation, separating the population, the laws, and even the territory. Because the state can do so little, they propose creating islands of exception, where the blunt simplicity of the iron fist replaces the intricate rule of law.

The electoral success of megaprisons in Latin America rests on the fact that, at a moment of exhaustion, they promise something more seductive than a court-imposed sentence: punishment. What is promised is a place that will be violent toward those who were violent. Due process and formal sentencing make sense within the rule of law, but they can feel confusing and out of place alongside forms of violence that are possible only outside it. That discrepancy is then exploited until due process looks like something foreign, detached from the reality that may have given rise to the crime. It is hardly surprising that rights feel bewildering in places like El Salvador, where cruelty, no matter who inflicts it, always seems to make more sense.