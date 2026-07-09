A year ago in The Hague, NATO’s strategy for managing Donald Trump was to keep the summit short and use flattery: shower the president with praise and hand him a promise to spend 5 percent of GDP on defense by 2035. This week in Ankara, the alliance tried something different: fewer compliments, more receipts. Leaders arrived with deliverables: more than $40 billion for counter-drone systems over the next five years, up to ten Swedish GlobalEye surveillance planes to begin replacing the alliance’s 1980s-era fleet, a new multinational Airbus airlifter fleet, and an agreement among nine countries to develop a common artillery round that any ally’s guns can fire.

The venue itself sat uneasily with the rest of Europe.

In the days before the summit, Turkish police carried out pre-dawn raids across at least eight provinces; Human Rights Watch counted more than 200 people detained, activists, lawyers, academics, and the Committee to Protect Journalists documented eleven journalists picked up in two weeks. Demonstrations in Ankara were banned outright until the leaders flew home. Trump, for his part, was received with full ceremony by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with anthems, an honor guard, and a flyover, and promptly told reporters he was “very upset” with NATO and had come largely because the host was his friend. Erdogan, who commands the second-largest army in the alliance, understands the leverage his geography buys him in Washington: close to the wars of the Middle East, close to Ukraine.

Within hours, Turkey had extracted what it spent years asking for. Trump said the United States would lift the sanctions imposed in 2020 after Ankara bought Russian air defenses, and would consider readmitting Turkey to the F-35 program, a sale Erdogan has pressed four successive American administrations to allow, that Israel’s government has campaigned against. As has become customary in this era, a NATO summit doubled as a venue for counterproductive genuflection and the exchange of personal favors.

The concessions, as should be clear by now, have not made Trump value the alliance or honor any agreement for longer than the two days a summit lasts.

In April, Trump dismissed NATO as a “paper tiger” and called leaving it a possibility “beyond reconsideration,” furious that European allies had denied airspace and bases for the US and Israeli war on Iran launched at the end of February.

On whether more American troops will leave Europe, beyond the 5,000 Pete Hegseth is already withdrawing from Germany, the administration’s answer is a force-posture “review”; Trump himself has said the German drawdown is only the start. He also insisted, again, that the US and not Denmark should control Greenland, “very important” for America, he said, “but it’s not important for Denmark”, brushing aside the fact that his designs on allied territory have shadowed the alliance since early last year. Denmark’s prime minister replied that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of its territory, her own included. And all of this barely a year after allies hoped that bigger defense budgets would buy the administration’s goodwill.

Marco Rubio, equating fragility with importance, spent June defending Ankara as “probably the most important meeting in NATO’s history.” The administration sells its attacks on the alliance as burden-shifting; Hegseth calls it “a balanced alliance with Europe in the lead,” the White House brands it “NATO 3.0.” But after seventy-seven years of NATO organized around American power, the real question is not whether Europe spends more. It is how, and how soon, Europe can build a defense that does not have the US at its center.

Unfortunately, Europe’s first answer still runs through reverence. Secretary General Mark Rutte went to Washington last month to hail the “Trump Trillion” his name for the $1.2 trillion that European allies and Canada have added to defense spending since 2017, and spent the eve of the summit promising contracts stretching “from Arkansas to Ankara,” including European purchases of American surveillance drones from Northrop Grumman, so that no one forgets the priority: U.S. industry must do well. “Grab the win,” he told Trump on Wednesday. “It’s there.”

Yet flattery buys calm, not commitment.

NATO’s own figures, released Tuesday, show core defense spending in Europe and Canada averaging just over 2.5 percent of GDP this year, with only five allies on track to hit the new 3.5 percent core target.

Europe’s second answer matters more. On June 30, Ukraine signed a $2.5 billion contract for sixteen Swedish Gripen fighters, the first order of newly built combat aircraft in the country’s history, financed through the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan, and arranged without Washington.

(The fine print shows how deep the old dependence runs: the Gripen still flies on an American-made engine.)

Ukrainian-designed drones are already rolling off production lines on German soil, built under license from Kyiv. And Zelensky has insisted that among his priorities is acquiring production licenses: the right to build, not merely to receive. At Ankara, remarkably, he got the one he wanted most: Trump agreed to let Ukraine manufacture Patriot air-defense systems, something Kyiv had requested for years. Ukraine’s technology has quietly inverted the old question. It is no longer only what NATO can do for Ukraine; it is what Ukraine can teach NATO.

Europe is trying to change the subject, from what America owes Europe to what Europe can build. For now, it looks like an alliance learning to treat American power as something it rents while it accumulates equity of its own.