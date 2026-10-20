To the usual uncertainty that President Donald Trump has accustomed the world to with his countless blunders, nervousness is now added over how he might react to his party’s probable defeat in the midterm elections.

In democracies, losing power should not be a threat; however, governments that corrupt the system that brought them to office often fall into a vicious cycle in which political weakness and (natural) attrition shift from an electoral concern into a personal risk that makes them cling even tighter to power.

Gradually, Trump needs his power less to govern and more to protect himself and his inner circle; thus, strangely, concern begins to grow when the person who abused his power starts losing it. That is why recent fears resemble lines such as “What will he dare to do?” “What will he do with Mexico, Iran, or this or that country?”

Predictions regarding these midterm elections are a consequence of the reality Trump always chose to ignore: tariffs are a tax. Recent estimates indicate that his administration’s tariffs have cost the average family around $1,100 a year. Then there is an increase in public debt, which at the start of his administration represented about $107,000 per citizen, and today stands at around $120,000.

Trump’s movement, MAGA, was skillful in capitalizing on the weariness and clumsiness with which past administrations handled the “endless wars” in the Middle East, but his disregard for any promise, including his own, has led him to double down on Iran, turning rising fuel and food prices into a priority for voters.

It makes no sense to forecast the actions of a president who boasts of being unpredictable and erratic, and who is increasingly paranoid about the possibility that a Democratic legislative victory will translate into investigations into the multiple corruption cases surrounding him.

Nevertheless, it is worth recalling precedents and patterns in the decisions of presidents who, after losing midterm elections and seeing their room for maneuver in domestic policy restricted, view the legal gray areas of foreign policy as a refuge to continue acting with less deference toward Congress.

Poor midterm results typically lead presidents to lean on executive powers that allow them greater leeway in foreign policy than in domestic policy, a reaction that enables them to try to secure achievements they wager will define their legacy.

Richard Nixon, after losing his majority in the 1970 elections, was quick to expand the Vietnam War into Laos, announce his famous visit to China, and sign major arms control agreements with the Soviet Union in 1972. Shortly thereafter, Jimmy Carter, following poor results in 1978, prioritized establishing diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China and severed ties with Taiwan. As the Cold War continued, Ronald Reagan, after the 1982 elections, authorized the invasion of Grenada and focused on signing nuclear arms treaties with Mikhail Gorbachev while attempting damage control over the Iran-Contra scandal.

Bill Clinton similarly focused, after 1994, on his foreign policy legacy by replacing GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) with the World Trade Organization, using the Exchange Stabilization Fund to support Mexico despite Congressional rejection, normalizing relations with Vietnam, and ending the Bosnian War through the Dayton Accords.

The trend continues. The Republican Party lost the 2006 midterms due to weariness and a lack of results in the Iraq War. Nevertheless, in January 2007 (contradicting the war study groups established by Congress), the Bush administration approved the deployment of an additional 20,000 troops under General David Petraeus in a war that drew increasingly more resources towards increasingly blurred objectives.

The Obama administration similarly concentrated in the second half of its term on restoring relations with the Cuban dictatorship, ordering airstrikes in Libya, negotiating the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, and announcing that the U.S. would finally make a “pivot to Asia.”

This trend does not exclude Donald Trump. During his first administration, Democrats won the House in 2018, and shortly thereafter, he signed the USMCA and announced the withdrawal of troops from Syria, prompting the resignation of his Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis. In January 2019, he recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela and announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The Democratic Party will likely have the opportunity to reverse, investigate, and penalize some of MAGA’s worst damages. Perhaps the difference in the current context lies in Trump’s isolation: added to the natural rift with Congress, there are Republican candidates who are starting to distance themselves from a president holding the lowest approval ratings ahead of a midterm election.

Then there is the isolation generated by positioning himself as a facilitator of Putin’s regime in the war in Ukraine, which repudiates Europe, Canada, South Korea, or any historical U.S. ally. The isolation will worsen, but it is now mixed with persecution, paranoia, weakness, and more corruption. It is not a good combination.