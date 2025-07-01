In September 2024, former President López Obrador succeeded in amending the Constitution to formally place the National Guard—already functioning in practice as a military force—under the control of the Ministry of Defense. Last week, Congress convened an extraordinary session to approve legal reforms sent by the President, aimed at harmonizing at least nine laws with the 2024 constitutional reform and finalizing the transformation of the National Guard into a fourth branch of the armed forces. These secondary laws are a consummation, a reminder that the priorities have not changed.

Throughout its electoral victories, the Morena party has made clear its conviction that the military should play a prevalent role in public life. The secondary legislation has further entrenched this vision, and the concern lies not merely in the specific laws being passed, but in the broader ambition to inaugurate a new political regime defined by the primacy of military authority. In liberal democracies, the military sphere is deliberately constrained; in illiberal regimes, it is expanded.

The tendency is to grant more attributions to the army, gradually expanding its role until its presence in public life becomes the norm, and its exclusion the exception. The changes related to the National Guard, in line with the reforms of the previous administration, eliminate any civilian character from the institution, formally establishing it as Mexico’s fourth armed force.

The amendments submitted to the legislature also expand the powers of this body, authorizing it, among other things, to intercept private communications and carry out undercover operations. This tendency clearly contradicts the principles of public and civilian security, which reserve criminal investigations for civilian authorities. The National Guard as an armed force, displaced a model of civilians investigating civilians to one where soldiers investigate civilians.

Before the 2024 reform, the Constitution stated that in times of peace, the military could not perform any activities other than those strictly related to military discipline. The constitutional reform changed this, allowing the armed forces to carry out any function established by secondary law. This is a significant shift, a change in what the military is allowed to do as it opens up many new possibilities for the armed forces.

The secondary legislation represents a perversion of the concept of public security. A new General Law on the National Public Security System is being proposed to provide coherence and coordination among the three levels of government on security matters. But while it designates the Ministry of Public Security as the coordinating authority, it grants responsibilities without equipping the ministry with the necessary capacities: attributions without the means to fulfill them.

The transfer of the National Guard to the armed forces is consolidated, aligning its structure—ranks, hierarchy, and command—with that of the Army. Among the more controversial changes is the National Guard’s new authority, within the scope of its intelligence and investigative duties, to intercept communications. This move comes alongside the recent elimination of the autonomous institute that guaranteed access to public information (INAI), further weakening civilian oversight and transparency.

There is a shift away from the concept of public security in favor of the more ambiguous and loosely defined notion of national security. The new National Security Law opens the door for the Ministry of Defense to generate, operate, and use its own intelligence under the broad and ill-defined parameters of national security. The national security framework is often applied with excessive flexibility to justify legal exceptions, for instance, withholding information under the pretext that its disclosure could compromise national security.

The new legislation also introduces broader licenses in other areas, such as granting special licenses for active National Guard soldiers to participate in electoral processes, as it was already allowed for military personnel. All of this is accompanied by a euphemistically called judicial reform that gives the ruling party control over the judiciary, along with the extension of military jurisdiction to members of the National Guard in 2024.

Beyond the legal framework, the majority of personnel, funding, and resources remain in the hands of the military. In other words, there is a mismatch between the legal predominance of a civilian ministry and the material and resource dominance of the armed forces.

The secondary legislation is yet another sign of the advance of a new political-military order, one that began under the López Obrador administration and is now being consolidated under the government of Claudia Sheinbaum. The military will increasingly seek greater powers, and the ruling party’s constant willingness not only to grant them, but to actively promote this ambition, has already reshaped the political system.