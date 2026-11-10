A Method to the Madness: Thoughts on Foreign Affairs

A Method to the Madness: Thoughts on Foreign Affairs

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Perú: Ciclos y Estructuras's avatar
Perú: Ciclos y Estructuras
14h

"Interesting review, thanks for writing it. I hadn't realized Fukuyama had a new book out; good for him, and good for us that he takes on Foucault and Derrida, whose anti-scientific and relativist tendencies did real damage to intellectual life…A question: does the book engage with structural demographic theory? I think SDT can partly explain why the 'end of history' didn't hold even without communist rivals.. Elites, states, and population dynamics persist, and it looks like we're entering (or already in) a new cycle of discord that Fukuyama didn't predict…

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