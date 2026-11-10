The misguided interpretation of his theory was also, in part, the reason for his public fame. Ever since the publication of his essay and subsequent book, The End of History and the Last Man, in the early nineties, intellectuals, politicians, and writers devoted themselves to rejecting Francis Fukuyama’s conclusions on how twentieth-century political theory had come to an end. Naturally, it was also difficult to ask for better publicity for his work than the endless criticism and displeasure generated by his alleged idealism and naivety.

Three decades and several books later, Fukuyama, now a professor at Stanford University, insists that he has actually been read little and poorly. Not only was his interpretation of history not excessive, but time has vindicated his reviled conjecture. The current appeal of populism is an aftermath that could already be foreseen thirty years ago; the boredom associated with the success of liberal democracy could not bring tranquility or peace, at least not exclusively.

Fukuyama, the son of a liberal academic, a fervent pacifist, and an opponent of the Vietnam War who managed to avoid Japanese internment camps during World War II due to his academic career, relates in his new intellectual biography (In the Realm of the Last Man: A Memoir, 2026) the story of a migrant family that, as so often happens, moves between acceptance and rejection, stoic along the thin line between gratitude and mistreatment. The very same country that granted them visas and scholarships imprisoned them in internment camps.

His new book is part of an effort to understand the origin of the illusions and contradictions in his own work. It is a useful book because the ideas of one of the western world’s most renowned intellectuals of recent decades are better understood when read from the perspective of a student confused by 1980s academic life, by the incomprehensible diatribes of French postmodernism, or by the allure of belonging to neoconservative circles at the turn of the century.

Fukuyama’s academic career began under the guidance of his mentor, Allan Bloom, who instilled in him an interest in conservatism during his studies at Cornell University. Shortly thereafter, in France, he approached the postmodernism of Derrida and Foucault, which he quickly abandoned, feeling let down by the “nihilistic projects” they sponsored. His book The End of History and the Last Man brought him fame as a public intellectual in the late nineties, but it was a double-edged sword, becoming a source of simultaneous fame and mockery. Even any comment he makes on international politics has been satirized: “Didn’t history already end with the end of the Cold War?” people often reproach him. In his defense, he maintains that the misinterpretation stems from the lack of interest generated by the second part of the title, “and the Last Man” which contained his true warning.

It is true that Western “victory” over communism, understood as the cessation of any political event of significance, was, at best, a credulous and hasty proposition. It did not take many years for liberal democracy to lose its monopoly on political legitimacy, confirming that the arrogance following the fall of the Berlin Wall led to the neglect of (illiberal) alternatives that needed comfort and negligence to sprout and captivate once more.

However, Fukuyama indicates that his analysis at the time concerned a different process. Beyond political conjunctures, he was explaining the process of History with a capital “H,” and by “end,” he was referring to the development of an idea that could no longer be improved or evolved on an intellectual level: the great questions of political philosophy were fundamentally resolved. His History means the search for answers regarding political organization, an unfolding of logic to find a resolution to those political questions. In 1989, Fukuyama defended the “total exhaustion of all viable alternatives to Western liberalism.” The date matters because the idea made sense in those years. What he defended was “the end point of ideological evolution (...) and liberal democracy as the final form of government.” For this reason, his new autobiography charges those who accuse him of being naive with not having read his book: his famous essay was actually quite pessimistic.

Pessimistic because the (intellectual) victory of liberalism also implied degeneration into a new wave of ethnic and religious conflicts. It was a victory that would bring about “very sad times”; ideals would be succeeded by economic calculations and an obsession with technical problems. It was, in a sense, a nostalgic work for the ideological confrontation left behind, and a wake-up call regarding the boredom he foresaw. The “last man” was the warning and the critique of the restlessness caused by a new, more comfortable, useless man with fewer aspirations. Lethargy came with abundance and the scarcity of causes. Without ideological alternatives, only boredom remained.

His intellectual biography is a blend of his intellectual influences, personal interests, and family life. It weaves together his passion for woodworking, riding motorcycles, and his admiration for Leo Strauss, alongside his (admittedly unproductive) conversations on economics with Muammar Gaddafi. It is also a text in which he takes himself less seriously, writing proudly, with humor and self-mockery, about his university-era enthusiasm for postmodernism and academia’s pretension toward unintelligible texts that were admired all the more the less they were understood.

Critique of the direction universities have taken in recent decades is a constant in his work. In line with the legacy of his mentor, Allan Bloom, he argues that education must return to being built on the ideas of classic texts to dampen the relativism corroding contemporary politics. In several passages of his biography, he makes clear his disdain for the esoteric theories of Derrida and Foucault in France, whom he blames for confusing academia with their incomprehensible language, a trend later exported to the United States.

He ends up also reprimanding the course taken by the hardline defense of multiculturalism, which, he contends, ceased to be a form of knowledge and perverted universities by becoming an apparatus to denigrate the West rather than study other cultures. In this sense, Fukuyama understands the return of Trump’s second term as a reaction to that stubbornness. As self-criticism alongside his rejection of postmodernism and multiculturalism comes the description of his eventual disillusionment with the trajectory of conservatism, with its fascination with individual talent and will, its sidelining of privilege and luck, and its failure to perceive how each individual is shaped by the community.

His book aims to leave a warning about ingroup bias and the sense of belonging based on his experience at the turn of the century in the neoconservative intellectual circle formed around The National Interest magazine. He describes a group of intellectuals and politicians who, in their euphoria, failed to move past the naivety of believing they could build democratic political systems in regions with authoritarian histories and strong resentment toward the US. They were intellectuals, Fukuyama maintains, who insisted on wrong analogies to confirm their biases: they had lived through the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, leading them to extrapolate and dream that 2003 Iraq was a mirror of 1990 Poland. The Bush administration failed to recognize that the culture of the Muslim world would be a barrier to building democracies, turning the Second Gulf War into an initial breach between the US and Europe that ultimately helped propel Donald Trump’s political career.

Fukuyama relates that he did not break with the neoconservative circle until 2004, when the illusion of military force remained blinded to the growing catastrophe of the counterinsurgency effort in Iraq, a country that never saw US intervention as a liberating option, but rather as just another foreign invasion. Fukuyama’s separation, of course, came at the cost of friendships within that circle, such as Bill Kristol and Paul Wolfowitz; looking back, he realizes that his hesitation was a “mental block against taking a public stance against old friends.” Today, he maintains that the War on Terror and the 2008 financial crisis were the disastrous outcomes of the naive belief that deregulated markets invariably yield good results.

At 73, Fukuyama can write without resentment about the misinterpretation of his work or the internment of his family (a decision validated by the Supreme Court’s infamous ruling in Korematsu v. United States (1944) that upheld the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese people in camps during the war). Above all, the text is an invitation to change one’s mind; it accepts the insecurities of an intellectual who has belonged to various ideological camps and speaks of the disappointment his career caused his father, who reproached him that his work for the Pentagon was “brainwashing.”

It is a book written with the equanimity and perspective that perhaps only age can bring.