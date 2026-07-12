Declinism was a poor prediction but a good method of motivation; worrying about decline was what prevented it.

The Art of Announcing Your Own Fall

The United States has been a creative and insistent country when it comes to announcing its own decline. The warnings work; they make sense, thanks to a paranoia and a habit of comparison that only a position of power affords. Every decade, the admonition about American decline flows from the pens of distinguished authors, always accompanied by evidence that leaves little room for doubt.

The inconvenience lies in establishing exactly what this decline consists of, because that depends on what one chooses to measure: demography, military spending, economic growth, registered patents, foreign students, science and technology. Anyone can pick their variables and see, in the very same information, either collapse or bonanza.

The fear of decay has recurred so often in the United States that the practice has a name, by now half in mockery: declinism. It is the certainty that the country is sliding irreversibly down from its own success, the economy weakening, rivals rising everywhere to contest its hegemony, institutions rotting, the best days visible only in the rearview mirror. Since it never quite attains the status of a discovery, declinism has become a genre within the specialized literature of international relations: a commotion that returns with religious regularity and that, in its repetition, offers clues to how a country understands and imagines itself. Whether a nation imagines itself falling or rising matters, because nations, like people, behave differently on the way up than on the way down.

From Spengler to Sputnik

In 1918, a key work in the genre of inevitable collapse came from the historian and philosopher Oswald Spengler. Across the two volumes of The Decline of the West, he argued that civilizations, like any organism, develop and die. After the First World War, it made sense. It was not hard to argue that, for the West, things were not looking good. Although Spengler was German and wrote about the West as a broader category, the book was a success in the United States, where it shattered the nineteenth-century illusion of progress as an unbroken line of history. And history kept proving Spengler right. Barely a decade later, the Great Depression reaffirmed the hypothesis of descent. Capitalism, too, was a farce; democracies were clumsy, naive systems, dull beside the virulence and dynamism of the new fascism (and of communism). Despite America’s victories in the two world wars, declinism persisted and even intensified during the Cold War. It helped that competition and comparison were no longer measured solely in military terms but were settled on other criteria.