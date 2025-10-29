A revised version of this piece was later published in: https://www.bakerinstitute.org/research/how-militarization-has-undermined-mexicos-armed-forces

Despite its magnitude and importance, the latest corruption scandal involving the Mexican Navy was hardly unexpected. It was a predictable consequence of Mexico’s increasing militarization of civic life. The recently revealed corruption scheme to smuggle fuel into Mexican ports is an outcome of the exponential growth of military activities that the government has so stubbornly promoted at the detriment of civilian government prevalence. The scandal is the result of the combination of the opacity that characterizes the armed forces and the cuddles of the regime

The plot revolved around reclassifying tanker cargo to evade taxes and appears to be tied to a broader network with linksto drug trafficking. The scandal came to light in March, when authorities seized oil tankers carrying stolen fuel in the port of Altamira. One of the vessels was transporting diesel subject to a special import tax, but the shipment was fraudulently declared to customs as a tax-exempt petrochemical. What began as a fuel smuggling case quickly expanded, implicating two nephews of former Navy Secretary, Admiral Rafael Ojeda, who served under President López Obrador.

Days before U.S. Senator Marco Rubio visited Mexico, federal authorities arrested 14 people across several states, including five active-duty marines. Those detained included customs officials, businessmen, and six military officers, among them a vice admiral. Fuel theft, known in Mexico as huachicol, has cost the state-owned oil company Pemex an estimated US $3.8 billion over the past five years, according to the Associated Press. The exposed web of complicities stretches from the ports of Ensenada and Guaymas, in Sonora and Baja California, to Altamira and Tampico, in Tamaulipas, and runs through Coahuila and the port and customs of Manzanillo. But the corruption scheme likely goes beyond what has been revealed so far.

Militarization is a political capitulation in any democratic government. Hence, the troublesome trend received long-standing criticism from the opposition as a retreat from democratic best practices. Contrary to popular opinion, it is also a process that does not lead to the strengthening of the armed forces; it is a damaging and ultimately degrading path for armed institutions. Conceding the army manifold responsibilities leads to their weakening and corruption as they try to comply with activities for which they were not designed or trained. Militarization implies the relaxation of military discipline to comply with a growing package of undertakings; the mounting demands create a widening gap between what they are asked to do and what they can do, corrupting their discipline and internal proceedings.

The critiques about the rising role of the military were mostly concerned with the following admonitions. First, it was unconstitutional: the Mexican Constitution is clear about the exceptional role of the military in times of peace. Second, it was ineffective as a public policy and could not be adopted as a credible public security strategy: the armed forces cannot function as a police force because they are not trained as such and are not designed to deal with and investigate crime. Third, it was undemocratic: democracies must have a clear separation between the civilian and the military spheres. Finally, (and related to the current scandal), it was going to harm the armed forces by increasing the opportunities for corruption. The warnings materialized: this was a foretold crisis. But besides the economic impact of corruption, politically, the scheme has debunked a myth about the armed forces that the political regime has assembled to sustain and promote itself. Militarization has a decades-long history, but the tendency was exponentially exacerbated during former president Andrés López Obrador’s (AMLO) administration, and it intensified an existing false assumption: a mythology of the armed forces as a pristine and immaculate institution.

During the XX century, the Mexican government had a pragmatic understanding with the army. An agreement that implied autonomy in exchange for distance from civilian politics. The political system placed the army in a distant and protected sphere that fostered high social regard and approval, which nevertheless came from remoteness and sporadic approaches, not their proximity. The armed forces were never expected to comply with the traditional schemes of oversight and scrutiny. Their social renown was a product of an assumed superior ethics, which could only be sustained by distance and a certain degree of opaqueness: Their prestige, paradoxically, came from distance, not closeness. Soldiers were mostly out of sight and occasionally appeared to help – i.e., during natural disasters.

This massive corruption structure was a consequence of a political arrangement that gives prevalence to the armed forces. Yet corruption scandals of this magnitude could only result not only from further erosion of civilian oversight but also from the coddling and protection from the current regime. Likewise, the stretching and abuse of the notion of “national security” in recent years has also aggravated the past arrangements of opacity as a concept that involves the loss of transparency in exchange for increasingly ambiguous and unclear partisan motivations.

The foreseeable political effect of the current corruption investigations goes against the central discourse of the regime and entails crucial contradictions. The ruling political party, Morena, used the mantra of an immaculate army as the best and only strategy to fight corruption. However, AMLO’s motto, “Hugs, not bullets,” was not just a catchy phrase; it is a dangerously consequential political stance. If the current government tries to remove the “hugs” part, it falls under the contradiction of upsetting part of the political arrangement that underpins the party. The recent law enforcement operations undermine the foundations of the regime because some of the suspects are part of the political alliance.

The Morena party has built political arrangements with inherent structural weaknesses that have fostered this kind of corruption, and the president now faces the reality that altering them would require reshuffling the alliances sustaining her party and administration. Abandoning the “hugs, not bullets” strategy carries deep political consequences, since confronting organized crime would destabilize the very structures of power that underpin her movement.

Through militarization, the armed forces have become a less reliable actor in Mexico: they stopped being an element of political stability and became an additional factor of turbulence and volatility in a country already pillaged by organized crime. The armed forces were, and should be, an institution above governments and party politics; yet today, as an active political actor, they are placed underneath, not just the government but a political party. This is an arrangement predictably bound with corruption.