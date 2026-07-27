A Method to the Madness: Thoughts on Foreign Affairs
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The False Substitute: Mexico Cannot Outsource the Rule of Law
These days, it is easy to find reports from consulting and law firms trying to reassure investors that, despite the destruction of Mexico's judiciary…
Jul 27
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Emiliano Polo
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America's Favorite Obituary
America has spent a century writing its own obituary. The danger today is not the fall it keeps imagining, it is the violent retreat that could finally…
Jul 12
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Emiliano Polo
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3
Renting American Power: Notes on NATO's Ankara Summit
The allies started buying things
Jul 9
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Emiliano Polo
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June 2026
The Uniforms They Never Wore
The Red Army marched 2,500 kilometers to Berlin in thirty months. Putin's army has managed a tenth of that and is just starting to lose ground.
Jun 23
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Emiliano Polo
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Iran Did the Math. America Didn't.
America has the world's most advanced arsenal. It's running out of missiles anyway and that turns out to be everyone's problem.
Jun 17
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Emiliano Polo
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3
April 2026
Follow the Hawk
“We are fighting a war in Asia for an objective no one can define… " 1968
Apr 13
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Emiliano Polo
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1
Lo que diga el halcón
Texto original aquí
Apr 10
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Emiliano Polo
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March 2026
Las Bondades Del Verdugo
Texto en Nexos
Mar 24
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Emiliano Polo
3
3
Mexico’s Stance on Cuba is a Symptom of a Deeper Problem
SUMMARY: Mexico secretly tripled oil shipments to Cuba in 2025, misreported them to the US, then stopped without a word of explanation.
Mar 16
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Emiliano Polo
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The Operation Against Mexico’s Largest Cartel Revealed the Country’s Growing Contradictions
SUMMARY: Mexico's new stance against organized crime is a result of external pressure rather than a genuine national commitment or belief, and that…
Mar 10
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Emiliano Polo
5
3
February 2026
This Is Not the Monroe Doctrine
By the end of 2025, the US National Security Strategy (NSS) clearly indicated that the nation was moving beyond its post-World War II role.
Feb 25
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Emiliano Polo
3
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Ni es doctrina ni es de Monroe
Hablar de doctrina Trump es oxímoron
Feb 15
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Emiliano Polo
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© 2026 Emiliano Polo
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